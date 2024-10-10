Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 55,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

