KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €670.00 ($736.26) and last traded at €670.00 ($736.26). Approximately 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €660.00 ($725.27).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $589.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €646.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €662.32.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KSB SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.