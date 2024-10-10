Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $72.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $935.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01.

