Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $72.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.38.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Kura Sushi USA
Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $935.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01.
About Kura Sushi USA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.