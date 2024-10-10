Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Research Coverage Started at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $23,093,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,743,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 499,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 349,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

