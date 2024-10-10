Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at RODMAN&RENSHAW

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

KYTX stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 69.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

