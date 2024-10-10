L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $242.33 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.55 and a one year high of $247.33. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.07.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,863 shares of company stock worth $5,171,749. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

