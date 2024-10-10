Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Laboratory Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $15.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $215.58 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.97.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

