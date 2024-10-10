Lake Street Capital Trims LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Target Price to $6.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.

LIQT has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT remained flat at $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

