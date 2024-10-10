Lake Street Capital Trims LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Target Price to $6.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s current price.
LIQT has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on LIQT
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.