Lakeland Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $73.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Lakeland Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,938.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $28,597.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,834.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,938.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,635 shares of company stock worth $914,604 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

