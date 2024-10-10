Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.05 and last traded at $80.72. 1,121,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,985,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

