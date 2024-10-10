LandBridge (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LB. Citigroup lifted their target price on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LandBridge in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LandBridge

LB opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in LandBridge in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LandBridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

