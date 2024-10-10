Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth Buys 30,500 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,945.00.

Rowland Wallace Uloth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rowland Wallace Uloth bought 1,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,132.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.27 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.89.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

