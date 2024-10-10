Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Shares Down 18.5% – What’s Next?

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.0675 dividend. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

