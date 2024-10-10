Leerink Partnrs Comments on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $114.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.92. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $116.05.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

