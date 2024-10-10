LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.27% of LendingClub worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on LC

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,179,460.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $562,705. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.