LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.20. Approximately 32,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 227,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter worth $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.