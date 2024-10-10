Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.13 per share.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.