Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) has recently filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing a change in its directors or principal officers.
According to the filing, Mr. John Smith has resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Lexeo Therapeutics, effective immediately. The company expressed its gratitude for Mr. Smith’s contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors.
The filing also indicated that Mr. James Johnson, the current Chief Financial Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics, will assume the responsibilities of interim director on the Board until a permanent replacement is appointed. Mr. Johnson has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of its operations and strategic direction.
Lexeo Therapeutics emphasized its commitment to maintaining a strong and effective governance structure and assured shareholders that the Board of Directors will continue to operate in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders.
Investors and stakeholders of Lexeo Therapeutics will be keen to see who will be nominated to fill the vacant position on the Board of Directors and how this change may impact the company’s future decisions and direction.
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
