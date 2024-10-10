LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,750,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,294,822 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.17.

LexinFintech Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $510.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 199,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

