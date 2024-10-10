Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,838 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 604,773 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Li Auto by 510.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $17,696,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.