Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.91. 2,340,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,055,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.