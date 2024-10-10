Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 332,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 210,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

