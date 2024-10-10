LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.24. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

