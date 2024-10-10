Light & Wonder, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNW)

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Light & Wonder in a report released on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

