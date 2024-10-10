Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Trading 9.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 32,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 24,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 534,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.