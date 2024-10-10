Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84,745.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $166.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 391.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.