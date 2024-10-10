LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

