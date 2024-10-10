Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.70. Liquidia shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 79,792 shares traded.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $842.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.