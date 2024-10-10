Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAC opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 20.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$806.60 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

