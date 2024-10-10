Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.22 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39). Approximately 362,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 128,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.30).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,883.33 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Litigation Capital Management’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

