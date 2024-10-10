LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 863,157 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 591.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after buying an additional 607,598 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $16,614,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $13,816,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 213,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.09 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

