Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Live Nation Entertainment traded as high as $112.03 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 38737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

