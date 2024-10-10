Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 97,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 137,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

