Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/8/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/7/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/3/2024 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $704.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Lockheed Martin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock.

LMT stock opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $611.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

