LooksRare One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $38.42 million and $1.96 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

