Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Shares Down 19.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) were down 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 13,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 42,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.