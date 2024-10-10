LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Increased by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 1.8% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.23.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.