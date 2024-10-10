LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $238.71, but opened at $244.64. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $285.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00. LPL Financial shares last traded at $242.80, with a volume of 30,123 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.23.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
