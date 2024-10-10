Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 16.4% – Time to Sell?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 1,355,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,227,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 938.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 2,280.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 845,909 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth $111,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

