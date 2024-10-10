Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 927,331 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 158.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

