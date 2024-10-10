LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) versus ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS) Head-To-Head Comparison

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and ProGreen US”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $90.87 million 0.03 -$78.52 million ($2.38) -0.03 ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ProGreen US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33 ProGreen US 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LuxUrban Hotels and ProGreen US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,457.38%.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and ProGreen US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -77.31% -11.23% -2.14% ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ProGreen US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats ProGreen US on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About ProGreen US

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

