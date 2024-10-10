MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,494,983.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,494,983.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783 in the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

