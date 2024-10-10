MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAG opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in MAG Silver by 71.9% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,603,000 after acquiring an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 29.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

