MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.51. 209,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 717,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 310.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in MAG Silver by 67.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

