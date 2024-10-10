Maiar DEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $237,056.68 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $237,056.68 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.49 or 0.99977861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.000003 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $273,527.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.