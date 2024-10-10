Mantle Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.90 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $68.92 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58871194 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $67,851,028.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

