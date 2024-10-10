Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.89, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.15 and a 1-year high of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.21.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00. Insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.