Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Scotiabank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $27.61 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $6,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 715,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117,061 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 77,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

