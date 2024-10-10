Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $186.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

