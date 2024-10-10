Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $159.24 and last traded at $159.54. Approximately 856,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,685,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $177.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

